Nitish returns in Bihar
Supporters of Janata Dal (United) celebrate after learning the initial results outside the party office in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A supporter of Janata Dal (United) dances as he celebrates after learning the initial results inside the residence of the party leader Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Janata Dal (United) celebrate after learning the initial results inside the residence of the party leader Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Janata Dal (United) celebrate after learning the initial results inside the residence of the party leader Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman (L) dances as she takes part in celebrations after learning the initial results inside the residence of Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (C) in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Janata Dal (United) celebrate after learning the initial results outside the party office in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Congress party celebrate after learning the initial results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl dances as she takes part in celebrations after learning the initial results inside the residence of Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of the Janata Dal (United) party celebrate after learning of the initial election results at their party office in Patna, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal celebrate after learning of initial election results on a street in Patna, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Nitish Kumar (L), a leader of Janata Dal (United) and Chief Minister of Bihar, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, gesture after addressing a news conference in Patna, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Nitish Kumar (L), a leader of Janata Dal (United) and Chief Minister of Bihar, listens to Lalu Prasad Yadav, chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, after addressing a news conference in Patna, India, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Nitish Kumar (L), a leader of Janata Dal (United) and Chief Minister of Bihar, hugs Lalu Prasad Yadav, chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, before addressing a news conference in Patna, India, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Congress party celebrate after learning of initial results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2015. rity, tallies compiled by the election commission showed. REUTERS/Amit Dave
