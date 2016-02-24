Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 24, 2016 | 11:25pm IST

No entry to Afghans

Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
2 / 20
A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
3 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 20
A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 20
Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 20
Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 20
Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
10 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 20
An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 20
A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 20
Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
15 / 20
A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 20
A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
17 / 20
An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 20
Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 20
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Least livable cities

Least livable cities

Next Slideshows

Least livable cities

Least livable cities

The ten worst cities to live in the world.

24 Feb 2016
Distant galaxies

Distant galaxies

Brilliant celestial systems light-years away from us.

24 Feb 2016
Rescued from the sea

Rescued from the sea

More than 700 migrants were rescued from six leaky boats in the sea between Tunisia and Sicily.

24 Feb 2016
Protests over JNU

Protests over JNU

Protests strike the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi after the arrest of a left-wing student leader.

24 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast