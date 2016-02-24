No entry to Afghans
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February...more
A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016....more
A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the...more
Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western...more
A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the...more
A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village...more
Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22,...more
A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
