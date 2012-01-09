No Pants Subway Ride
Passers-by react to seeing a woman in her underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Passers-by react to seeing a woman in her underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at a group of people waiting to get on the subway with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at a group of people waiting to get on the subway with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy looks up at a woman with no pants on while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy looks up at a woman with no pants on while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants wait for the train in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Participants wait for the train in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A group of men takes photographs of a group of woman standing in the subway system without their pants during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group of men takes photographs of a group of woman standing in the subway system without their pants during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman reads a book while standing and waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman reads a book while standing and waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A man rides in the subway system with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man rides in the subway system with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A participant waits for the train while participating in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A participant waits for the train while participating in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Passers-by react to seeing a man in his underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Passers-by react to seeing a man in his underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passers-by react to seeing people in their underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Passers-by react to seeing people in their underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man leans against a post as he waits to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man leans against a post as he waits to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters stand in the subway system with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters stand in the subway system with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman takes a photograph of a group of people standing in the subway with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman takes a photograph of a group of people standing in the subway with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stop to put their pants back on after while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stop to put their pants back on after while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men react to seeing two women without their pants as they wait to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men react to seeing two women without their pants as they wait to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Life in California
A look at life in the Golden State.
Best of Week: India
A collection of our best pictures from India this week.
Titanic for sale
A look at items recovered from the sunken wreck of the Titanic that have gone up for auction.
Ice-chitecture
A look at sculptures from the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.