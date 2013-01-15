Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 16, 2013 | 4:25am IST

No Pants Subway Ride

<p>People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 24
<p>People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 24
<p>A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 24
<p>A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 24
<p>People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 24
<p>Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 24
<p>A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 24
<p>People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 24
<p>Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
11 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
12 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 24
<p>A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
14 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
15 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
16 / 24
<p>People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 24
<p>People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 24
<p>People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 24
<p>Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 24
<p>Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 24
<p>Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Inauguration dress rehearsal

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Next Slideshows

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.

15 Jan 2013
Teachers-only gun training

Teachers-only gun training

A group of teachers take a free firearms training class in Florida.

15 Jan 2013
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best pictures from across the country in the last seven days.

12 Jan 2013
Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.

11 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast