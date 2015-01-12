No Pants subway ride
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People look at a participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People, taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride, play with hula hoops in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague January 11, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People take photos of a participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man looks at a participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Passengers without pants sit inside a subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman turns away as passengers without pants ride a subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Participants walk as they take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man, wearing a bear costume, knits as he takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman looks at a participant in the No Pants Subway Ride on the Q subway from Times Square in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Passengers without pants wait for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Two women talk while participating the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv group in Seattle, Washington January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People without pants arrive at a rail station during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv group in Seattle, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Luke Walker of Seattle poses for photos during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv group in Seattle, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Passengers with and without pants travel inside a subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A pregnant woman takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant shows off his underwear flask pocket during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv group in Seattle, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pair of lovers without pants kiss as they wait for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A participant adjusts her underwear during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv group in Seattle, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Transit security (L) checks riders' fares as people participate in the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv group in Seattle, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A passenger not wearing pants waits for a subway train during the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague January 11, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride sits in the Q subway from Times Square, as other passengers talk in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride stands near an advertisement in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
