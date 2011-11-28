"No" to a nuclear waste train
Anti-nuclear protesters blockade a street to prevent the transportation of Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) in Gorleben, Germany November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters blockade a street to prevent the transportation of Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) in Gorleben, Germany November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters take breakfast as they sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters take breakfast as they sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters build a street blockade with trees to prevent the transportation of eleven Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) on its way to its destination in Gorleben November 28, 2011....more
Anti-nuclear protesters build a street blockade with trees to prevent the transportation of eleven Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) on its way to its destination in Gorleben November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Rail workers stand next to Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) at an embarking station in Dannenberg south of Hamburg November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Rail workers stand next to Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) at an embarking station in Dannenberg south of Hamburg November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A picture taken with an thermal imaging camera shows Castor containers at an embarking station in REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A picture taken with an thermal imaging camera shows Castor containers at an embarking station in REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police cut a railway track as an anti-nuclear protester is chained to it during a sit-in in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
German riot police cut a railway track as an anti-nuclear protester is chained to it during a sit-in in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
German riot police carry an anti-nuclear protester away from the railway tracks during a sit-in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police carry an anti-nuclear protester away from the railway tracks during a sit-in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Police officers watch as anti-nuclear protestors, the 'Farmer Emergency Community' (Baeuerliche Not-Gemeinschaft) sit on railway tracks while attached to a concrete pyramid in Hitzacker November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Police officers watch as anti-nuclear protestors, the 'Farmer Emergency Community' (Baeuerliche Not-Gemeinschaft) sit on railway tracks while attached to a concrete pyramid in Hitzacker November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters eat soup as they sit on the railway tracks in Hitzacker, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters eat soup as they sit on the railway tracks in Hitzacker, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Railway worker repair damaged railway tracks following a sit-in of anti-nuclear protesters on the railway tracks near Harlingen, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Railway worker repair damaged railway tracks following a sit-in of anti-nuclear protesters on the railway tracks near Harlingen, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A baby of party members plays with a toy mock nuclear waste barrel, during Germany's Greens Party convention in Kiel November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A baby of party members plays with a toy mock nuclear waste barrel, during Germany's Greens Party convention in Kiel November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Anti-nuclear activists lie chained to a concrete block on railway tracks near Lueneburg November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Anti-nuclear activists lie chained to a concrete block on railway tracks near Lueneburg November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A German policeman measures a portion of railway tracks that was bent by anti-nuclear protesters using car-jacks, following a sit-in near Harlingen November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A German policeman measures a portion of railway tracks that was bent by anti-nuclear protesters using car-jacks, following a sit-in near Harlingen November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Masked anti-nuclear protester walks through the woods and over fields near the village of Metzingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Masked anti-nuclear protester walks through the woods and over fields near the village of Metzingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest an anti-nuclear protester who tried to remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest an anti-nuclear protester who tried to remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest anti-nuclear protester that remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest anti-nuclear protester that remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers push away anti-nuclear protesters from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers push away anti-nuclear protesters from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An anti-nuclear protester plays his accordion as hundreds of protesters stage sit-in on rails near Harlingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste to the northern German storage facility of Gorleben. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay ...more
An anti-nuclear protester plays his accordion as hundreds of protesters stage sit-in on rails near Harlingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste to the northern German storage facility of Gorleben. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay GERMANY
German police officers inspect damage made by Anti-nuclear protestors on the railway tracks near Dumstorf, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers inspect damage made by Anti-nuclear protestors on the railway tracks near Dumstorf, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A German police officer uses a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on a transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domansko
A German police officer uses a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on a transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domansko
Next Slideshows
26/11 Mumbai Attacks - Three Years Later
On the third anniversary of the terror attacks in Mumbai, we take a look back.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Iraq's new army
With U.S. troops expected to be out of Iraq by the end of the year, some officials are concerned whether Iraq's national army can hold its own.
Protests return to Egypt
Protesters demonstrate against Egypt's ruling military council.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.