Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Liu Xiaobo makes a point during a March 1995 file photo. Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who was being treated for late-stage liver cancer, died on Thursday of multiple organ failure at age 61, the government said, having not been allowed to...more
Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Thorbjoern Jagland looks down at the Nobel certificate and medal on the empty chair where Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo would have sat, as a portrait of Liu is seen in the background, during the...more
Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, looks out of a car window after a trial outside a court in the Huairou district of Beijing June 9, 2013. The court sentenced Liu Hui, brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, to 11 years in prison on charges of fraud in a case that...more
Liu Xiaobo is seen in this undated photo released by his families. His wife, Liu Xia, had told Reuters previously that her husband wanted to dedicate the Nobel prize to those who died in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. "He said this prize should go to...more
Pro-democracy activists mourn the death of Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2017. Despite being given multiple forms of treatment, his illness had continued to worsen, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said in a...more
A picture of Liu Xiaobo is seen at an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 10, 2010. During a hunger strike days before the Chinese army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement on June 4, 1989, the man who would become...more
Members of the Australian Tibetan community stand together as they hold placards during a candlelight vigil for Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese consulate in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2017. Liu had been a thorn in Beijing's side since 1989, when he...more
Members of the European Parliament wear tee shirts with the slogan "Free Liu Xiaobo" as they take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, November 23, 2010. Charter 08 alarmed the Communist Party more for the 350 signatures...more
A supporter of Liu Xiaobo is pushed into a police car after scuffling with officers outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. Liu had ceaselessly campaigned for the rights of the Tiananmen Mothers of victims of the...more
Hong Kong legislator and activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", gestures after being detained by police at a protest demanding the release of Liu Xiaobo, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2017. Liu...more
Pro-democracy lawmakers wear paper masks of Liu Xiaobo during a motion debate demanding his release inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong January 13, 2010. Over the years, Liu won numerous human rights and free speech awards from organisations...more
Workers prepare the Nobel Peace Prize laureate exhibition "I Have No Enemies" for Liu Xiaobo at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo December 9, 2010. A hero to many in the West, Liu was branded a traitor by Chinese nationalists. He had come under fire...more
An image of Liu Xiaobo is projected on a hotel in the centre of Oslo following the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liu Xia, the wife of Liu Xiaobo, holds a photo of her husband during an interview in Beijing October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A pro-democracy protester cries during the live broadcast of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Hong Kong's Charter Garden December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, wipes her eyes as she speaks during an interview in Beijing June 24, 2009. Liu Xia had been living under house arrest since her husband won the Nobel prize, but had been allowed to visit him in prison about once a month....more
Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei (C) walks past police as he arrives to give support to Liu Xiaobo, outside the courthouse where Liu is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Policewomen take video and photographs of journalists outside the courthouse where Liu Xiaobo is on trial in Beijing December 23, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A policeman holds the microphone cable of a television media crew as he tries to stop them from running towards the court where the appeal verdict of Liu Hui, is announced, in the Huairou district of Beijing August 16, 2013. A Chinese court rejected...more
A pro-democracy activist shaves her head during a protest to call for the release of Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A visitor stands in front of a photograph of Liu Xiaobo carrying a puppet, taken by his wife Liu Xia, during her photo exhibition in Hong Kong June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester holds an image of Liu Xiaobo outside of the Chinese Embassy in Oslo December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester holds a portrait of Liu Xiaobo as she step on portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a candlelight vigil demanding the release of Liu, ahead of 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong,...more
