Nobel Prize winners
Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price
Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons...more
Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward...more
Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel...more
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser...more
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or...more
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used...more
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in...more
Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm,...more
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown...more
Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components....more
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing
Three newly elected lawmakers are barred from the legislature after using a swearing-in ceremony to raise the contentious issues of independence.
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.
Attacks on Afghan mosques
A bomb blast outside a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif and a gun attack in Kabul occurred on Ashura, one of the holiest days for Shi'ite Muslims.
Muharram mourning in India
Pictures of Shi'ite Muslim mourners taking part in Muharram processions in various parts of India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.