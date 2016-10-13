Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 5:30pm IST

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price

Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Nobel Prize for Literature: Musician Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,". REUTERS/Ki Price

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Nobel Prize for Economics: British-born economics professor Oliver Hart, a professor at Harvard University won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Nobel Prize for Economics: Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom, professor of economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the Nobel Prize for Economics for work that addresses a host of questions from how best to reward executives to whether schools and prisons should be privately owned. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Santos had brought one of the longest civil wars in modern history significantly closer to a peaceful solution, but there was still a danger the peace process could collapse. The award excluded FARC guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, who signed the peace accord with Santos in Cartagena on Sept. 26. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel...more

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Nobel Peace Prize: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a 52-year-old war with Marxist rebels, a surprise choice and a show of support after Colombians rejected a peace accord. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Santos had brought one of the longest civil wars in modern history significantly closer to a peaceful solution, but there was still a danger the peace process could collapse. The award excluded FARC guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, who signed the peace accord with Santos in Cartagena on Sept. 26. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa for work developing molecules that produce mechanical motion in response to a stimulus, allowing them to perform specific tasks. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: French scientist Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg and director of research emeritus at France's National Center for Scientific Research, won the Chemistry Nobel Prize with J. Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa for work developing molecules that produce mechanical motion in response to a stimulus, allowing them to perform specific tasks. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or fix it, and in smart materials that can adapt in response to external triggers such as changes in light or temperature. REUTERS/Jim Young

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: J. Fraser Stoddart poses for a portrait in the lab at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Such molecular machines can be developed in smart medicines that seek out disease or damage and deliver drugs to fight or fix it, and in smart materials that can adapt in response to external triggers such as changes in light or temperature. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used for. "Think of a tiny micro-robot that a doctor in the future will inject into your blood and that goes to search for a cancer cell or goes to deliver a drug, for instance." University of Groningen/Handout via REUTERS

Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Bernard Feringa. "There are endless opportunities," Feringa, a professor of organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told reporters when asked to predict what his work could eventually be used for. "Think of a tiny micro-robot that a doctor in the future will inject into your blood and that goes to search for a cancer cell or goes to deliver a drug, for instance." University of Groningen/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in electronics that could aid researchers trying to develop quantum computers. The Nobel Prize-winning discovery involved certain materials that go through step changes that affect their electrical properties. The changes are akin to the holes in baked goods, which can have no intermediate steps between one hole or two holes. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist F. Duncan Haldane of Princeton University sips champagne after winning. Haldane shares the prize with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in electronics that could aid researchers trying to develop quantum computers. The Nobel Prize-winning discovery involved certain materials that go through step changes that affect their electrical properties. The changes are akin to the holes in baked goods, which can have no intermediate steps between one hole or two holes. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm, Sweden. Their research centers on topology, a branch of mathematics involving step-wise changes like making a series of holes in an object. The difficult-to-grasp concept was illustrated by Nobel Committee member Thors Hans Hansson at a news conference using a cinnamon bun, a bagel and a Swedish style of pretzel with two holes. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: Thomas Hans Hansson (R), one of the members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, speaks as fellow member Goran K Hansson watches during a news conference announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics in Stockholm, Sweden. Their research centers on topology, a branch of mathematics involving step-wise changes like making a series of holes in an object. The difficult-to-grasp concept was illustrated by Nobel Committee member Thors Hans Hansson at a news conference using a cinnamon bun, a bagel and a Swedish style of pretzel with two holes. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS

Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist Michael Kosterlitz. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown University. University of Washington/Handout via Reuters

Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown University. University of Washington/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Physics: British-born scientist David J Thouless, of the University of Washington in Seattle, was awarded half the prize, with the other half divided between Haldane, of Princeton University, and Kosterlitz, of Brown University. University of Washington/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components. Understanding the science behind the process, called "autophagy" or "self-eating", has led to a better understanding of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and type 2 diabetes. Ohsumi's work helps show why errors in these genes can contribute to a range of diseases. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components....more

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Nobel Prize for Medicine: Yoshinori Ohsumi, a professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology won for ground-breaking experiments with yeast which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defences where cells degrade and recycle their components. Understanding the science behind the process, called "autophagy" or "self-eating", has led to a better understanding of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and type 2 diabetes. Ohsumi's work helps show why errors in these genes can contribute to a range of diseases. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
