Nobel Prize winners
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. U.S. citizens Eric Betzig and William Moerner and Germany's Stefan Hell won the...more
American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz center in Munich October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla...more
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura is photographed in his office after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano, and U.S. scientist Shuji Nakamura as the 2014 Nobel Physics Laureates at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in...more
Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine...more
Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway receives a call inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. British-American John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt and Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for...more
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this September 22, 2008 file photo. American-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel...more
Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegian husband and wife Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the...more
