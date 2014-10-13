Nobel Prize winners
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, waves after speaking at Birmingham library in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2014. Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating...more
French economist Jean Tirole poses after a news conference at the Toulouse School of Economics (TSE) in Toulouse October 13, 2014. French economist Jean Tirole won the 2014 economics Nobel Prize for his analysis of market power and regulation, the...more
French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Satyarthi and Pakistani teenager Malala won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Satyarthi, 60, and Yousafzai were...more
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
William Moerner, laureate of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, is pictured in Recife October 8, 2014. Germany's Stefan Hell and two American scientists, Eric Betzig and Moerner, won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday for smashing the...more
American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz center in Munich October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he listens to speakers at a news conference at SORAA, the company he co-founded, a day after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, in Fremont, California October 8, 2014. Nakamura, Isamu Akasaki...more
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano, and U.S. scientist Shuji Nakamura as the 2014 Nobel Physics Laureates at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in...more
Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine...more
Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this September 22, 2008 file photo. American-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel...more
Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegian husband and wife Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the...more
Next Slideshows
Cuban kids join the circus
Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus, a lucrative career path.
The world's hardest triathlon
The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, and a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in...
Wife Carrying Championships
Action at the North American Wife Carrying Championship.
World of "Hello Kitty"
A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.