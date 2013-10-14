Edition:
Nobel Prize winners

<p>Robert Shiller, one of three American scientists who won the 2013 economics Nobel prize, speaks on the phone at his home in New Haven, Connecticut October 14, 2013. Shiller, along with Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen, won the 2013 economics Nobel prize on Monday for research that has improved the forecasting of asset prices in the long term and helped the emergence of index funds in stock markets, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Robert Shiller, one of three American scientists who won the 2013 economics Nobel prize, speaks on the phone at his home in New Haven, Connecticut October 14, 2013. Shiller, along with Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen, won the 2013 economics Nobel prize on Monday for research that has improved the forecasting of asset prices in the long term and helped the emergence of index funds in stock markets, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>University of Chicago Professor Eugene Fama is pictured in his house with his wife Sally after finding out he won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Economics in Chicago, Illinois October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

University of Chicago Professor Eugene Fama is pictured in his house with his wife Sally after finding out he won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Economics in Chicago, Illinois October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Torsten Persson (L-R), Per Krusell, Staffan Normark and Per Stromberg announce the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm October 14, 2013. Pictured in the projection are laureates Eugene Fama (L-R), Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller. The three American scientists won the 2013 economics Nobel prize on Monday for research that has improved the forecasting of asset prices in the long term and helped the emergence of index funds in stock markets, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency</p>

Members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Torsten Persson (L-R), Per Krusell, Staffan Normark and Per Stromberg announce the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm October 14, 2013. Pictured in the projection are laureates Eugene Fama (L-R), Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller. The three American scientists won the 2013 economics Nobel prize on Monday for research that has improved the forecasting of asset prices in the long term and helped the emergence of index funds in stock markets, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

<p>Weapons investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen in a frame grab from video as they read a message inside their Damascus hotel from their director general Ahmet Uzumcu congratulating them after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize, October 11, 2013. The global chemical weapons watchdog charged with overseeing destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile during a civil war won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The OPCW, a relatively small organisation with a modest budget, dispatched its experts after a sarin gas attack killed more than 1,400 people in August. Their deployment, supported by the United Nations, helped avert a U.S. strike against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/OPCW/UNTV/Handout</p>

Weapons investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen in a frame grab from video as they read a message inside their Damascus hotel from their director general Ahmet Uzumcu congratulating them after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize, October 11, 2013. The global chemical weapons watchdog charged with overseeing destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile during a civil war won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The OPCW, a relatively small organisation with a modest budget, dispatched its experts after a sarin gas attack killed more than 1,400 people in August. Their deployment, supported by the United Nations, helped avert a U.S. strike against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/OPCW/UNTV/Handout

<p>Professor Peter Higgs poses for a photograph following a news conference in the Playfair Library at the University of Edinburgh, after winning the Nobel Prize for physics, Scotland October 11, 2013. Higgs and Francois Englert of Belgium won the Nobel Prize for physics on October 8 for predicting the existence of the Higgs boson particle that explains how elementary matter attained the mass to form stars and planets. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Professor Peter Higgs poses for a photograph following a news conference in the Playfair Library at the University of Edinburgh, after winning the Nobel Prize for physics, Scotland October 11, 2013. Higgs and Francois Englert of Belgium won the Nobel Prize for physics on October 8 for predicting the existence of the Higgs boson particle that explains how elementary matter attained the mass to form stars and planets. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Books by Canadian writer Alice Munro, the 2013 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, are displayed during the book fair in Frankfurt, October 10, 2013. Munro won the Nobel Prize in Literature for being the "master of the contemporary short story," the award-giving body said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Books by Canadian writer Alice Munro, the 2013 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, are displayed during the book fair in Frankfurt, October 10, 2013. Munro won the Nobel Prize in Literature for being the "master of the contemporary short story," the award-giving body said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

<p>University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Martin Karplus speaks on the phone after winning the 2013 Nobel Prize for chemistry, at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Martin Karplus speaks on the phone after winning the 2013 Nobel Prize for chemistry, at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Michael Levitt gestures at his home in Stanford, California, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Michael Levitt gestures at his home in Stanford, California, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Belgian physicist Francois Englert reacts as he appears at the balcony of his house in Brussels, after he and Britain's Peter Higgs won the 2013 Nobel prize for physics, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Belgian physicist Francois Englert reacts as he appears at the balcony of his house in Brussels, after he and Britain's Peter Higgs won the 2013 Nobel prize for physics, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) staff celebrate after the announcement of the physics Nobel prize in Meyrin near Geneva, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) staff celebrate after the announcement of the physics Nobel prize in Meyrin near Geneva, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Portraits of winners of the 2013 Nobel prize for medicine or physiology, James Rothman, Randy Schekman and Thomas Suedhof are displayed on a screen at the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, October 7, 2013. Two Americans, Rothman and Schekman, and Germany's Sudhof won the prize for research into how the cell organizes its transport system. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency</p>

Portraits of winners of the 2013 Nobel prize for medicine or physiology, James Rothman, Randy Schekman and Thomas Suedhof are displayed on a screen at the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, October 7, 2013. Two Americans, Rothman and Schekman, and Germany's Sudhof won the prize for research into how the cell organizes its transport system. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

<p>Yale University Professor James Rothman, the co-awardee of the 2013 Nobel Prize for Medicine, stands next to wife Joy Hirsch after a press conference at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Yale University Professor James Rothman, the co-awardee of the 2013 Nobel Prize for Medicine, stands next to wife Joy Hirsch after a press conference at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Randy Schekman, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley, looks at his cell phone while taking calls at his home in El Cerrito, California, after learning he had been awarded a Nobel medicine prize, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Randy Schekman, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley, looks at his cell phone while taking calls at his home in El Cerrito, California, after learning he had been awarded a Nobel medicine prize, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Yale University Professor James Rothman, 62, the co-awardee of the 2013 Nobel Prize for Medicine, arrives to a standing ovation before attending a news conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, October 7, 2013. TREUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Yale University Professor James Rothman, 62, the co-awardee of the 2013 Nobel Prize for Medicine, arrives to a standing ovation before attending a news conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, October 7, 2013. TREUTERS/Adrees Latif

