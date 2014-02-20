"Non" to new airport
A placard with the slogan "No to the Airport" is seen in wood shed at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. Around two hundred people, farmers and inhabitants who refuse to leave, occupy houses or...more
A placard with the slogan "No to the Airport" is seen in wood shed at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. Around two hundred people, farmers and inhabitants who refuse to leave, occupy houses or expropriated land in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, that is slated for the Grand Ouest Airport. The residents of the ZAD have formed some fifty living groups comprised of self-built homes, villages, farms and buildings that were saved from destruction, which have been renovated and are currently occupied by people who resist expulsion. Residents work in agricultural and horticultural projects, and also have collective spaces for baking bread, a pharmacy, sewing and bicycle repair. A demonstration to protest the construction of the new airport in this zone, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes and scheduled for 2017, will be held February 22, 2014 in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A motorcycle drives past an abandoned car in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A motorcycle drives past an abandoned car in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents paddle on a small boat to join a wood cabin on a pond in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents paddle on a small boat to join a wood cabin on a pond in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents gather at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents gather at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Mickael inspects cheese in a cellar of his farm at the "Bellevue" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Mickael inspects cheese in a cellar of his farm at the "Bellevue" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French farmer Brigitte Fresneau walks with a calf in her farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French farmer Brigitte Fresneau walks with a calf in her farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French farmer Sylvain Fresneau makes a phone call as he stands in front of his farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French farmer Sylvain Fresneau makes a phone call as he stands in front of his farm at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Resident Claude Herbin stands in front of his rented house with the slogan "Village in danger, Vinci deports people" at "Liminbout" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Resident Claude Herbin stands in front of his rented house with the slogan "Village in danger, Vinci deports people" at "Liminbout" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Baker Damien makes bread at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Baker Damien makes bread at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents talk near a display at the local market at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents talk near a display at the local market at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport activists (R) and journalists (L) attend a news conference at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Anti-airport activists (R) and journalists (L) attend a news conference at "La Vacherie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A make-shift shelter is seen in the Rohanne forest in the centre of the ZAD in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A make-shift shelter is seen in the Rohanne forest in the centre of the ZAD in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Obstacles and shelters partially block a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Obstacles and shelters partially block a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident hangs a sheet on the door of a wood cabin at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident hangs a sheet on the door of a wood cabin at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident looks at a computer screen in a caravan equipped with free internet access for all residents at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident looks at a computer screen in a caravan equipped with free internet access for all residents at "Les Fosses Noires" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident cleans a collective dormitory in a wood house at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident cleans a collective dormitory in a wood house at "La Chataigneraie" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dogs are seen near a shelter with the slogan "Resistance, ZAD everywhere" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dogs are seen near a shelter with the slogan "Resistance, ZAD everywhere" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents walk past an abandoned car with the slogan "Revolt" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents walk past an abandoned car with the slogan "Revolt" on a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A "Stop" sign with the slogan "Stop the Airport" is seen in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A "Stop" sign with the slogan "Stop the Airport" is seen in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident walks with his dog to his wood cabin near "Le Port" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A resident walks with his dog to his wood cabin near "Le Port" area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Fans at Sochi
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
What would you save?
Residents in a British town pose with their most precious possessions, the things they would save first from rising flood waters.
High water, rising costs
Photographer Cathal McNaughton visits the flooded village of Moorland.
Life on tracks
Snippets of life around India's railway tracks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.