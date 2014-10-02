Edition:
Nordic skies

A commercial jetliner flies under the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik early October 2, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, early October 2, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik early October 2, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik early October 1, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late October 1, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A tourist takes photos of an Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A tourist looks over on the island of Sommaroy north of the Arctic Circle, in Norway's Troms region September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Vehicles drive by as a display of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen north of the Arctic Circle, over the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A road cuts through a forest during a rainy day on the island of Senja, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A man casts his fishing line in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Cormorants rest on poles in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A tourist takes photos of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen at the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
General view of a small harbor and snow-capped mountains in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A tourist takes photos of an Aurora Borealis display (Northern Lights) over the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A general view of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Tourists return to a small harbor after spending the day fishing in North-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014.

Thursday, October 02, 2014
