Nordic skies
A commercial jetliner flies under the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik early October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, early October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik early October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik early October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist takes photos of an Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist looks over on the island of Sommaroy north of the Arctic Circle, in Norway's Troms region September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Vehicles drive by as a display of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen north of the Arctic Circle, over the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A road cuts through a forest during a rainy day on the island of Senja, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man casts his fishing line in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Cormorants rest on poles in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist takes photos of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen at the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
General view of a small harbor and snow-capped mountains in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist takes photos of an Aurora Borealis display (Northern Lights) over the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A general view of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tourists return to a small harbor after spending the day fishing in North-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
