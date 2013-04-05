Edition:
North Dakota booming

<p>An aerial image shows a natural gas flare after sunset outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An aerial image shows a natural gas flare after sunset outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man walks by the Amtrak train station in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man walks by the Amtrak train station in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An aerial view shows a train making its way along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An aerial view shows a train making its way along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A pipeline network is seen in a field outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A pipeline network is seen in a field outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An oil derrick is seen at a fracking site for extracting oil outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An oil derrick is seen at a fracking site for extracting oil outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The North Dakota license plate is seen on the backside of a dirty truck outside an oil drilling site in Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The North Dakota license plate is seen on the backside of a dirty truck outside an oil drilling site in Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A aerial image shows a train entering a depot along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A aerial image shows a train entering a depot along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A horse is seen in a field near an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A horse is seen in a field near an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A truck parked along side of a road is pictured through a frosted window during sunrise in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A truck parked along side of a road is pictured through a frosted window during sunrise in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A warning sign for a natural gas pipeline is seen as natural gas flares at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A warning sign for a natural gas pipeline is seen as natural gas flares at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Men sit inside Lonnie's Roadhouse cafe at a truck stop in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Men sit inside Lonnie's Roadhouse cafe at a truck stop in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A mailbox is seen along a road during a snowstorm outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A mailbox is seen along a road during a snowstorm outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A mobile home is seen parked at a site in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A mobile home is seen parked at a site in Williston, North Dakota, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man demonstrates how an oil sample is taken at a drilling rig site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man demonstrates how an oil sample is taken at a drilling rig site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man works on the rig of an oil drilling pump site in McKenzie County outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man works on the rig of an oil drilling pump site in McKenzie County outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An advertisement for a Rebel Roughneck talent show is seen inside a restaurant in Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An advertisement for a Rebel Roughneck talent show is seen inside a restaurant in Williston, North Dakota, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man demonstrates how an oil thief takes a sample from a tank at a drilling site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man demonstrates how an oil thief takes a sample from a tank at a drilling site outside of Williston, North Dakota, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Donnie Hampton, from Atlanta, Georgia, waits at the bus depot in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Hampton, worked 84 hrs a week as a chef at a lodge before being let go do to downsizing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Donnie Hampton, from Atlanta, Georgia, waits at the bus depot in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Hampton, worked 84 hrs a week as a chef at a lodge before being let go do to downsizing. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Stori Stotts, from Soda Springs, Idaho, 20, poses with her housekeeping supplies at the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Stori works close to 80 a hours a week cleaning rooms and residences at the man camp while also working in the lodge supplies store. She plans on working for two years saving enough money to pay for tuition at a beauty school in Hawaii. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Stori Stotts, from Soda Springs, Idaho, 20, poses with her housekeeping supplies at the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Stori works close to 80 a hours a week cleaning rooms and residences at the man camp while also working in the lodge supplies store. She plans on working for two years saving enough money to pay for tuition at a beauty school in Hawaii. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Empty spots for razors are seen inside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Empty spots for razors are seen inside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man sits inside the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man sits inside the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man stands on a skateboard outside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man stands on a skateboard outside a Wal-Mart store in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A sign is seen advertising a weekly rental location in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A sign is seen advertising a weekly rental location in Williston, North Dakota, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

