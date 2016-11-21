Edition:
North Dakota pipeline protest

Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People cross a bridge at sunset in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person walks near the river in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man chops wood in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman speaks to other protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters sit in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman sits in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A banner is flown over protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Protesters burn sage in front of the courthouse in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

