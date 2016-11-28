Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 28, 2016 | 7:20pm IST

North Dakota pipeline protest

Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
1 / 38
Police stand guard during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
2 / 38
A member of the Oceti Sakowin camp security stands guard on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
3 / 38
Cheryl Angel offers ceremonial tobacco on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
4 / 38
People march in Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
5 / 38
People burn sage during a demonstration on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
6 / 38
Women hold a demonstration on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
7 / 38
Two people share a hug in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
8 / 38
Sage burns during a prayer ceremony on Backwater Bridge during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
9 / 38
A family from the Cheyenne River tribe plays together near Turtle Island during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
10 / 38
A man from the Havasupai tribe blesses people participating in a prayer circle near Turtle Island during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
11 / 38
The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen at sunrise during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
12 / 38
A man stokes a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
13 / 38
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
14 / 38
A protester reacts to the new barbed wire placed around Turtle Island during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
15 / 38
A protester paddles his canoe near barbed wire placed around Turtle Island during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
16 / 38
Protesters make a smoky fire on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
17 / 38
A protester cries while watching a demonstration on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
18 / 38
Protesters raise a banner on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
19 / 38
A protester named Benji Buffalo displays his collection of weapons used by police against protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
20 / 38
Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
21 / 38
A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound are displayed for the camera during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
22 / 38
Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
23 / 38
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
24 / 38
Police tear gas protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
25 / 38
A protester gets warm by a fire during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
26 / 38
A horse gallops through a confrontation between police and protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
27 / 38
Law enforcement officers surround demonstrators protesting at the Backwater Bridge in Morton County, North Dakota. Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
28 / 38
A protester is given medical attention during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
29 / 38
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota in an aerial photo provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department. Morton County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
30 / 38
Kazlin Red Bear,4, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe jumps from a hay bale in an encampment near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
31 / 38
A man from the Lakota Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his neck poses for a photograph during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
32 / 38
Protesters march along a road during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
33 / 38
A woman speaks to other protesters during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
34 / 38
Protesters sit in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
35 / 38
A woman sits in silence during a protest near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
36 / 38
Protesters burn sage in front of the courthouse in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
37 / 38
A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
38 / 38
