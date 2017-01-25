Edition:
North Dakota pipeline protest

A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A banner flies in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Oil producers in Canada and North Dakota are expected to benefit from a quicker route for crude oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. But going ahead with the pipelines would mark a bitter defeat for Native American tribes and climate activists, who successfully blocked the projects earlier and vowed to fight the decisions through legal action. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A banner flies in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Oil producers in Canada and North Dakota are expected to benefit from a quicker route for crude oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. But going ahead with the pipelines would mark a bitter defeat for Native American tribes and climate activists, who successfully blocked the projects earlier and vowed to fight the decisions through legal action. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A weathered, inverted America flag catches the wind in a campsite in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Protesters rallied for months against plans to route the $3.8 billion pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying it threatened water resources and sacred Native American sites. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A weathered, inverted America flag catches the wind in a campsite in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Protesters rallied for months against plans to route the $3.8 billion pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying it threatened water resources and sacred Native American sites. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A car is seen buried in snow at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. At one point, nearly 10,000 people had flocked to federal land in North Dakota, including 4,000 veterans after protests turned violent at times. The main protest camp has dwindled to several hundred after the Standing Rock tribe asked activists to leave when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied the easement. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A car is seen buried in snow at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. At one point, nearly 10,000 people had flocked to federal land in North Dakota, including 4,000 veterans after protests turned violent at times. The main protest camp has dwindled to several hundred after the Standing Rock tribe asked activists to leave when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied the easement. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline graffiti is seen in the protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball. In a statement on Tuesday, the Standing Rock Sioux said they would fight the orders. "Americans know this pipeline was unfairly rerouted towards our nation and without our consent. The existing pipeline route risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream," said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock tribe. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline graffiti is seen in the protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball. In a statement on Tuesday, the Standing Rock Sioux said they would fight the orders. "Americans know this pipeline was unfairly rerouted towards our nation and without our consent. The existing pipeline route risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream," said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock tribe. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A security volunteer stands in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A security volunteer stands in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An anti-Dakota Access Pipeline sign hangs in the window of a bus being used as a residence in the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
An anti-Dakota Access Pipeline sign hangs in the window of a bus being used as a residence in the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People walk through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
People walk through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline erect a new food storage tent out of the path of spring floods at the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline erect a new food storage tent out of the path of spring floods at the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Frost covers food supplies as protesters move them out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Frost covers food supplies as protesters move them out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A weathered tribal flag flies over the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A weathered tribal flag flies over the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Moon Mandel, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, helps erect a new food storage tent above the path of spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Moon Mandel, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, helps erect a new food storage tent above the path of spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
John Hollow of Helena, Montana, helps move food supplies out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
John Hollow of Helena, Montana, helps move food supplies out of the path of potential spring floods at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Neby Ceeneby of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe helps move donated goods out of the path of potential spring floods in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Neby Ceeneby of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe helps move donated goods out of the path of potential spring floods in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Christina Rogers, 24, of Big Rapids, Michigan, walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Christina Rogers, 24, of Big Rapids, Michigan, walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
