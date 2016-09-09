North Dakota pipeline protest
Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A protester demonstrates against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Signs left by protesters demonstrating against the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline sit at the gate of a construction access road where construction has been stopped for several weeks due to the protests. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Native American protesters play basketball in an encampment that has grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Vandee Khalsa (L),Tatanka Skawin SwiftBird (C) and Winona Kasto prepare a traditional buffalo soup for protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A sage tie, which has spiritual significance for Native American Plains tribes, hangs at the Seven Council camp, one of three encampments that have grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Tepees stand in the Seven Council camp, one of three encampments that have grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River over the last month. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Volunteers pass donated water and other items during a protest. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Aaron Makwa Chivis takes a photo of his friend Joe Syette after they traveled from the Saginaw Chippewa Reservation in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to join an encampment on the banks of the Cannon Ball River. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Children watch as a group from the Saginaw Chippewa Reservation in Mount Pleasant, Michigan enter an encampment. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Signs hang from heavy machinery after protesters stopped construction. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Allyson Two Bears, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's emergency response task force visits the Seven Council camp daily to help ensure that services like clean drinking water are provided for the hundreds of protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation is stopped. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A volunteer stacks cases of donated water in an encampment that has grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A member of the Seven Council camp security team, Miah, directs traffic through the camp during a heavy downpour at an encampment. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Dave Archambault II (L), chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, watches a video of protesters in his office in Fort Yates, North Dakota. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
The Seven Council camp, one of three encampments that have grown on the banks of the Cannon Ball River . REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Protestors raise their fists in solidarity with a group from the Saginaw Chippewa Reservation in Mount Pleasant, Michigan as they enter an encampment. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Priscilla Greenleaf, poses at an encampment. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Volunteers unload donated items at an encampment of protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
