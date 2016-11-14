North Dakota pipeline protest
PJ Herrera, 10, poses for a photograph during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man stands with his fist raised during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two men ride horses over a bridge that separates Army Corp of Engineers land and the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dan Nanamkin from the Nez Perce tribe hugs his dog during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People hold ceremonial objects during a protest march against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Four shell casings are shown after gunfire was heard during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man named Black Horse holds his grandson during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman beats a drum during a protest march against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard in a Dakota Access pipeline construction facility during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters are seen behind a banner during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man from the Muskogee tribe looks at the Oceti Sakowin shrouded in mist during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police block the highway from protesters next to the pipeline route. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign along the pipeline route. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A horse walks in the Oceti Sakowin during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A pipeline worker is seen leaving the location along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man warms his hands by the fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester is arrested next to the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear gas masks next to the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person sits by the Cannonball River during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person walks past the flags of many Indian Nations in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People from the Oceti Sakowin camp hold their hands up during presentation of a ceremonial staff. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Steve Tamayo drives in stakes to his tipi in an encampment. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman cries during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds up a mirror during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters occupy an island near their encampment while police stand guard during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protesters flies a flag during a stand off with police during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use tear gas on protesters occupying Turtle Island during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard during a stand off with protesters on a bridge during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman from the Navaho tribe stands in front of two trucks on a bridge during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Horse riders from the Bigfoot Riders, Dakota 38 Riders, Spirit Riders and the Bigfoot Youth Riders arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
