North Dakota pipeline protest
Protesters burn sage in front of the courthouse in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man from the Lakota Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his neck poses for a photograph during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota....more
A protester is detained by police in Bismarck during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man stands with his fist raised during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters in favor of the Dakota Access pipeline demonstrate across the street from an Army Corp of Engineers building in Bismarck, as others protest against plans to pass the pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota....more
Protesters shake hands with police officers standing guard in front of an Army Corp of Engineers building during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota....more
A woman from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe displays her Native American tattoo of a blackbird during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota....more
Protesters block a highway during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police mace protesters during a demonstration against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters stand off with police during a protest in Mandan against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police arrest protesters during a demonstration against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
PJ Herrera, 10, poses for a photograph during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two men ride horses over a bridge that separates Army Corp of Engineers land and the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dan Nanamkin from the Nez Perce tribe hugs his dog during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Four shell casings are shown after gunfire was heard during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man named Black Horse holds his grandson during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard in a Dakota Access pipeline construction facility during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man from the Muskogee tribe looks at the Oceti Sakowin shrouded in mist during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police block the highway from protesters next to the pipeline route. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds a sign along the pipeline route. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A pipeline worker is seen leaving the location along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person walks past the flags of many Indian Nations in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People from the Oceti Sakowin camp hold their hands up during presentation of a ceremonial staff. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protester holds up a mirror during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters occupy an island near their encampment while police stand guard during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A protesters flies a flag during a stand off with police during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use tear gas on protesters occupying Turtle Island during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police stand guard during a stand off with protesters on a bridge during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Horse riders from the Bigfoot Riders, Dakota 38 Riders, Spirit Riders and the Bigfoot Youth Riders arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Members of the clergy from across the United States participate in a march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
