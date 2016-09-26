North Korea air show
A plane is seen at the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, North Korea. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Helicopters are seen in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Planes are seen during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
People attend the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
