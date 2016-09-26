Edition:
North Korea air show

A plane is seen at the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, North Korea. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Helicopters are seen in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Planes are seen during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

People attend the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Parachutists take part in the Wonsan Air Festival 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

