Pictures | Fri Apr 15, 2016 | 11:20pm IST

North Korea celebrates

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il, on the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Pyongyang to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People dance on the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People take part in celebrations to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung, at Changdok School in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
North Koreans offer flowers at Mansudae, where bronze statues of North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il stand, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People visit the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
