Mon Apr 15, 2013

North Korea celebrates

<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Attendees applaud during a central report meeting to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, at the April 25 Culture Hall in Pyongyang, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>The Mansudae Art Troupe performs during a music and dance concert titled "The Fortune of Chosun", attended by North Korean officials, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Students march at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Participants run in the International Association of Athletics Federations' 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon, held in conjunction with celebrations for the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, April 14, 2013 REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>North Koreans perform during the third annual April People's Arts and Culture Spring Celebration, at a theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>North Korean soldiers, workers and students stand before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Students are seen at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival dance during an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>A North Korean man takes pictures on a ferry on the 101st birthday of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 15, 2013. The top characters are part of a banner which reads "Long live General Kim Jong-un, the sun of the military-first North Korea". REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. N REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

<p>Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Monday, April 15, 2013

