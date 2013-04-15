North Korea celebrates
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Attendees applaud during a central report meeting to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, at the April 25 Culture Hall in Pyongyang, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Attendees applaud during a central report meeting to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, at the April 25 Culture Hall in Pyongyang, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
The Mansudae Art Troupe performs during a music and dance concert titled "The Fortune of Chosun", attended by North Korean officials, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
The Mansudae Art Troupe performs during a music and dance concert titled "The Fortune of Chosun", attended by North Korean officials, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Students march at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Students march at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants run in the International Association of Athletics Federations' 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon, held in conjunction with celebrations for the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, April 14,...more
Participants run in the International Association of Athletics Federations' 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon, held in conjunction with celebrations for the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, April 14, 2013 REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans perform during the third annual April People's Arts and Culture Spring Celebration, at a theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans perform during the third annual April People's Arts and Culture Spring Celebration, at a theatre in Pyongyang, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans place flowers before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers, workers and students stand before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA more
North Korean soldiers, workers and students stand before the statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his son, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the 101st anniversary of Kim Il-sung's birth, at Mansudae in Pyongyang, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Students are seen at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Students are seen at a camping site in Pyongyang as the first term of camping commences nationwide, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival dance during an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival dance during an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean man takes pictures on a ferry on the 101st birthday of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 15, 2013. The top...more
A North Korean man takes pictures on a ferry on the 101st birthday of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 15, 2013. The top characters are part of a banner which reads "Long live General Kim Jong-un, the sun of the military-first North Korea". REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. N REUTERS/KCNA
Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. N REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Audience members applaud during an outdoor performance at the Third April Spring People's Art Festival in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Workers visit the plaza park of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
A fight to save the land
Demonstrators opposed to the slated construction of a new airport in western France clash with French gendarmes in the forested area.
Hunger in Yemen
Aid agencies estimate half the country is now malnourished.
Plane skids into sea
A plane misses the runway in Bali and lands in the sea.
Venezuela decides
Hugo Chavez's chosen successor wins by a whisker.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.