North Korea launches rocket
North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at North Korea's satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at North Korea's satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A South Korean man walks past a television report on North Korea's rocket launch, at Seoul railway station in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A South Korean man walks past a television report on North Korea's rocket launch, at Seoul railway station in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces runs toward a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles unit in Ishigaki on Japan's southern island of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces runs toward a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles unit in Ishigaki on Japan's southern island of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012....more
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Anti-North Korean activists from conservative and right wing civic groups attend a rally denouncing the North's plan for rocket launch in Seoul, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Anti-North Korean activists from conservative and right wing civic groups attend a rally denouncing the North's plan for rocket launch in Seoul, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
Anti-North Korean protesters burn a mock North Korean missile, its flag and an effigy of North's leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Anti-North Korean protesters burn a mock North Korean missile, its flag and an effigy of North's leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C) presides over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea launched a rocket, at the Blue House in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/The Blue House
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C) presides over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea launched a rocket, at the Blue House in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/The Blue House
An anti-North Korean protester defaces a North Korean flag and a portrait of the North's leader Kim Jong-un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An anti-North Korean protester defaces a North Korean flag and a portrait of the North's leader Kim Jong-un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Koreans make their way to Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans make their way to Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers Myoko (L) and Kongo sail off from the JMSDF Sasebo base in Sasebo, southern Japan, December 6, 2012. The destroyers, armed with SM-3 missile interceptors were deployed in response to North Korea's...more
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers Myoko (L) and Kongo sail off from the JMSDF Sasebo base in Sasebo, southern Japan, December 6, 2012. The destroyers, armed with SM-3 missile interceptors were deployed in response to North Korea's plan to launch the rocket. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces stand guard near Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) land-to-air missiles, deployed at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces stand guard near Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) land-to-air missiles, deployed at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-North Korean protester aims a mock pistol at an effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An anti-North Korean protester aims a mock pistol at an effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Koreans walk in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans walk in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman holds an extra edition of a newspaper report on North Korea's rocket launch in Tokyo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano
A woman holds an extra edition of a newspaper report on North Korea's rocket launch in Tokyo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano
Next Slideshows
Sitar legend Ravi Shankar dies
A look back at the life and times of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar.
Northern Ireland's recent woes
Despite years of official peace, protests and tensions continue in Northern Ireland.
Typhoon Bopha aftermath
Over 600 are dead after Typhoon Bopha hit the Philippines.
On the campaign trail in Gujarat
Politicians tour Gujarat ahead of state assembly elections.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.