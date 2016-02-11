North Korea launches rocket
A metal object believed to be a part of North Korean long range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by South Korean Defense Ministry and released February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Defense Ministry/Yonhap
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released February 7, 2016. A satellite put into orbit by North Korea at the weekend does not appear to be transmitting,...more
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. The launch, which followed Pyongyang's fourth nuclear bomb test on January 6, was condemned by the United States and countries...more
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched into the air at the Sohae rocket launch site in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap
A metal object believed to be a part of North Korea's long-range rocket launched on February 7, 2016, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by South Korean Defense Ministry and released February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Defense Ministry/Yonhap
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un signs a document regarding a long-range rocket launch in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
People wave flags as members of operation team of Kwangmyongsong-4 long range rocket arrive at Pyongyang in this undated photo released February 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean long-range rocket is launched, in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap
Kim Jong Un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean long-range rocket is seen on its launchpad before being launched, in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap
Next Slideshows
Curtains for Christie
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ends his campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.
Farewell Fiorina
Former business executive Carly Fiorina ended her campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.
The anti-Uber movement
The drivers of London's famous black cabs brought the center of the capital to a standstill in the latest protest against Uber.
Casualties of Syria
Civilians rehabilitate from injuries suffered in Syria's ongoing civil war at a small clinic in Turkey.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.