Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2011

North Korea mourns Kim Jong-il's death

<p>Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Korean embassy staff look at pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on display outside the North Korean embassy in Jakarta December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Supri</p>

North Korean embassy staff look at pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on display outside the North Korean embassy in Jakarta December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean embassy staff look at pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on display outside the North Korean embassy in Jakarta December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Elderly South Koreans from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, chant anti-North Korean slogans at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Elderly South Koreans from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, chant anti-North Korean slogans at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, December 19, 2011

Elderly South Koreans from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, chant anti-North Korean slogans at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>An elderly South Korean man from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, holds an extra edition of a local newspaper reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim jong-il at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

An elderly South Korean man from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, holds an extra edition of a local newspaper reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim jong-il at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, December 19, 2011

An elderly South Korean man from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, holds an extra edition of a local newspaper reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim jong-il at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A worker from a newspaper company distributes its extra edition reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A worker from a newspaper company distributes its extra edition reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, December 19, 2011

A worker from a newspaper company distributes its extra edition reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>People read an extra edition of a newspaper reporting on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People read an extra edition of a newspaper reporting on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, December 19, 2011

People read an extra edition of a newspaper reporting on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A resident looks at photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on a wall outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A resident looks at photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on a wall outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 19, 2011

A resident looks at photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on a wall outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Pyongyang residents gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>A North Korean woman cries as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean woman cries as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 19, 2011

A North Korean woman cries as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>A North Korean man holding flowers arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean man holding flowers arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 19, 2011

A North Korean man holding flowers arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, December 19, 2011

Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

<p>Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

<p>Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

<p>Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

<p>Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

<p>Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

<p>A North Korean woman holds bouquets of flowers as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean woman holds bouquets of flowers as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 19, 2011

A North Korean woman holds bouquets of flowers as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A North Korean woman holding flowers and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean woman holding flowers and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 19, 2011

A North Korean woman holding flowers and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A North Korean man holding flowers wipes his tears as he and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean man holding flowers wipes his tears as he and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 19, 2011

A North Korean man holding flowers wipes his tears as he and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, December 19, 2011

A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

