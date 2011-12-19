North Korea mourns Kim Jong-il's death
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean embassy staff look at pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on display outside the North Korean embassy in Jakarta December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Elderly South Koreans from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, chant anti-North Korean slogans at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An elderly South Korean man from a conservative, right-wing and anti-North Korean civic group, holds an extra edition of a local newspaper reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim jong-il at a rally in Seoul December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lee...more
A worker from a newspaper company distributes its extra edition reporting the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People read an extra edition of a newspaper reporting on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A resident looks at photographs of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on a wall outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Pyongyang residents gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
A North Korean woman cries as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
A North Korean man holding flowers arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in a conference hall in Pyongyang November 19, 2011 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
A North Korean woman holds bouquets of flowers as she arrives at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean woman holding flowers and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean man holding flowers wipes his tears as he and other people arrive at the North Korea embassy to mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in Beijing December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
