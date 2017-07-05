Edition:
North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can carry a large nuclear warhead, triggering a call by Washington for global action to hold it accountable for pursuing nuclear weapons. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department said it had concluded that North Korea on Tuesday test-launched an ICBM, which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The North Korean leader said the test completed his country's strategic weapons capability that includes atomic and hydrogen bombs and ICBMs, the state KCNA news agency said. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen. Pyongyang will not negotiate with the United States to give up those weapons until Washington abandons its hostile policy against the North, KCNA quoted Kim as saying. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. "He, with a broad smile on his face, told officials, scientists and technicians that the U.S. would be displeased ... as it was given a 'package of gifts' on its 'Independence Day'," KCNA said. Kim ordered them to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," it added. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging China, North Korea's main trading partner and only major ally, to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program. Diplomats say Beijing has not been fully enforcing existing international sanctions on its neighbor, and has resisted tougher measures, such as an oil embargo, bans on the North Korean airline and guest workers, and measures against Chinese banks and other firms doing business with the North. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The missile launch came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons program, which it has pursued in defiance of United Nations Security Council sanctions. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The test successfully verified the technical requirements of the newly developed ICBM in stage separation, the atmospheric re-entry of the warhead and the late-stage control of the warhead, KCNA said. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. North Korea appeared to have used a Chinese truck, originally sold for hauling timber, but converted for military use, to transport and erect the missile on Tuesday. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. The North's state media said the missile, Hwasong-14, flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) in its 39 minutes of flight. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles), which would put parts of the U.S. mainland in range, a major advance in the North's program. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch was both earlier and "far more successful than expected," said U.S.-based missile expert John Schilling, a contributor to Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North. It would now probably only be a year or two before a North Korean ICBM achieved "minimal operational capability," he added. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Experts say a reliable nuclear-tipped ICBM would require a small warhead to fit a long-range missile, technology to protect against intense heat as it re-enters the atmosphere, separate the warhead and guide it to its target. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Moon said, "The situation was no longer sufficient to respond to the North's provocation by making statements," according to his office. Kim Joo-hyung/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
