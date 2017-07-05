North Korea tests first ICBM

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging China, North Korea's main trading partner and only major ally, to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program. Diplomats say Beijing has not been fully...more

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging China, North Korea's main trading partner and only major ally, to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program. Diplomats say Beijing has not been fully enforcing existing international sanctions on its neighbor, and has resisted tougher measures, such as an oil embargo, bans on the North Korean airline and guest workers, and measures against Chinese banks and other firms doing business with the North. KCNA/via REUTERS

