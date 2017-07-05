North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department said it had concluded that North Korea on Tuesday test-launched an ICBM, which some experts believe has the range to reach...more
Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The North Korean leader said the test completed his country's strategic weapons capability that includes atomic and hydrogen bombs and ICBMs, the state KCNA news agency...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen. Pyongyang will not negotiate with the United States to give up those weapons until Washington abandons its hostile policy against the North, KCNA quoted Kim as saying. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. "He, with a broad smile on his face, told officials, scientists and technicians that the U.S. would be displeased ... as it was given a 'package of...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging China, North Korea's main trading partner and only major ally, to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program. Diplomats say Beijing has not been fully...more
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The missile launch came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons program, which it...more
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The test successfully verified the technical requirements of the newly developed...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. North Korea appeared to have used a Chinese truck, originally sold for hauling timber, but converted for military use, to transport and erect the missile on Tuesday. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. The North's state media said the missile, Hwasong-14, flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) in its 39 minutes...more
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles), which would put parts of the U.S. mainland in...more
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch was both earlier and "far more successful than expected," said U.S.-based missile expert John Schilling, a contributor to Washington-based North...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Experts say a reliable nuclear-tipped ICBM would require a small warhead to fit a long-range missile, technology to protect against intense heat as it re-enters the...more
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Moon said, "The situation was no longer sufficient to respond to the North's provocation by making statements,"...more
A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
