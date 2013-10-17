North Korea water park
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
People use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
People use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A building dedication ceremony takes place at The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A building dedication ceremony takes place at The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
