North Korean farm life
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman pushes her bicycle at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Women work at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in...more
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A construction worker wears a hat with a red star at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in...more
The manager of the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm is silhouetted in front of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as he speaks to foreign reporters visiting just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir...more
Drawings are seen on the wall of the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in...more
A man looks from inside a house at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organised visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
