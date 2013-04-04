Edition:
North Korean pageantry

<p>North Koreans attend a rally held to gather their willingness for a victory in a possible war against the United States and South Korea in Nampo, North Korea, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans attend a rally held to gather their willingness for a victory in a possible war against the United States and South Korea in Nampo, North Korea, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the new year in Pyongyang, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the new year in Pyongyang, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Koreans perform a synchronized swimming program titled "We protect North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un at the risk of our own life" during a festival to mark the birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans perform a synchronized swimming program titled "We protect North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un at the risk of our own life" during a festival to mark the birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang, February...more

<p>North Koreans form an image of former North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during the country's Arirang Mass Games while South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun watches at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, October 3, 2007. The slogan reads, "Eternal Sun Arirang". REUTERS/Korea Pool</p>

North Koreans form an image of former North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during the country's Arirang Mass Games while South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun watches at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, October 3, 2007. The slogan reads, "Eternal Sun...more

<p>North Korean soldiers attend festivities to congratulate North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea at the Jeonseung (Victory) Plaza in central Pyongyang, September 29, 2010. Slogans read "Hurray for the revolutionary ideology of the great leader comrade Kim Il-sung !" ( bottom L) and "Hurray for the great leader comrade Kim Jong-il !" (bottom R). REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean soldiers attend festivities to congratulate North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea at the Jeonseung (Victory) Plaza in central Pyongyang, September 29, 2010. Slogans read...more

<p>North Koreans participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Korean schoolchildren perform during Seolnal, the Korean lunar new year's day, in Pyongyang, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean schoolchildren perform during Seolnal, the Korean lunar new year's day, in Pyongyang, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Koreans participate in a mass rally to celebrate "successful launch of satellite" in Pyongyang, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans participate in a mass rally to celebrate "successful launch of satellite" in Pyongyang, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Kim Jong-un, youngest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the militant tasks set forth in the joint New Year editorial" at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the militant...more

<p>North Korean children from the Pyongyang Children's Art Group sing during a performance to mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and North Korean at an art centre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

North Korean children from the Pyongyang Children's Art Group sing during a performance to mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and North Korean at an art centre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, July 19, 2009....more

<p>The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "North Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "North Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1,...more

<p>Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>North Koreans attend a mass rally at Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang, January 3, 2012. The banner reads, "Great leader, comrade Kim Il-sung, hurrah for revolutionary beliefs". REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans attend a mass rally at Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang, January 3, 2012. The banner reads, "Great leader, comrade Kim Il-sung, hurrah for revolutionary beliefs". REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Korean soldiers and citizens take part in an anti-South Korea rally in Pyongyang, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV</p>

North Korean soldiers and citizens take part in an anti-South Korea rally in Pyongyang, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

<p>Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>North Koreans applaud in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il as they gather at a rally to celebrate the successful launch of the Unha-3 rocket, which carried the second version of the Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, in Pyongyang, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans applaud in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il as they gather at a rally to celebrate the successful launch of the Unha-3 rocket, which carried the second version of the Kwangmyongsong-3...more

<p>North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Koreans perform during the grand gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", winner of Kim Il Sung Prize, at the May Day Stadium on Rungna island in Pyongyang, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans perform during the grand gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", winner of Kim Il Sung Prize, at the May Day Stadium on Rungna island in Pyongyang, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Thousands of residents applaud at a square during the inauguration of a mosaic portrait of Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The banner reads, "Let us complete the Juche revolutionary cause under the leadership of the respected comrade Kim Jung-un!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Thousands of residents applaud at a square during the inauguration of a mosaic portrait of Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The banner reads, "Let us complete the Juche revolutionary cause under the leadership of the respected comrade Kim...more

<p>North Korean people and students dance at a ball held to congratulate North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea in the Arch of Triumph in central Pyongyang, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean people and students dance at a ball held to congratulate North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea in the Arch of Triumph in central Pyongyang, September 28,...more

<p>North Koreans attend a meeting held to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. The characters read,"Central Report Meeting to congratulate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans attend a meeting held to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. The characters read,"Central Report Meeting to congratulate the 65th anniversary...more

<p>North Koreans perform during Grand gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", winner of Kim Il Sung Prize, at the May Day Stadium to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. The characters read,"Hurray for the Workers' Party of Korea which is an organiser of North Korean people's all victory and leader!". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans perform during Grand gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", winner of Kim Il Sung Prize, at the May Day Stadium to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. The...more

<p>Fireworks explode during the "Grand Evening Gala", titled "Do Prosper, Era of Workers' Party", to celebrate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Fireworks explode during the "Grand Evening Gala", titled "Do Prosper, Era of Workers' Party", to celebrate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

