Pictures | Wed Jan 6, 2016

North Korean propaganda

People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People take part in a mass rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year Address. Photo released January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2007
An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2013
The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA

People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
People take part in an oath-taking meeting before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang, April 10, 2013. Sign reads: "Let's become faithful youth vanguard of our party!" REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the Korean characters on a red propaganda sign read: " Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the Korean characters on a red propaganda sign read: " Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2008
Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2013
North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers� Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2008
North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!". REUTERS/KCNA

People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!"....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2009
People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!". REUTERS/KCNA
Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is appointed as Real Madrid coach.

05 Jan 2016
Mourinho sacked

Mourinho sacked

Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Premier League champions Chelsea, following a dreadful run of results.

17 Dec 2015
Serena: Sportsperson of the year

Serena: Sportsperson of the year

Serena Williams, who held all four of tennis's grand slam titles for the second time in her career and won 53 of 56 matches in 2015, was named Sportsperson of...

14 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

05 Dec 2015

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

