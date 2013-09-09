North Korea's 65th anniversary
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency...more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (C) attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Pyongyang citizens welcome the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
People watch a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League at the plaza of the Monument to Party Founding on September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Pyongyang citizens welcome the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
People dance during a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League at the plaza of the Monument to Party Founding on September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
People dance during a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League at the plaza of the Monument to Party Founding on September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers wave during the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers and citizens sit on a ferry as they celebrate the National Independence Day of North Korea on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2013. North Koreans celebrated the 65th anniversary of their nation's founding on Monday. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A speedboat travels past a ferry carrying North Koreans celebrating the National Independence Day of North Korea on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2013. North Koreans celebrate the 65th anniversary of their nation's founding on Monday. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
