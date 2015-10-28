Edition:
North Korea's architecture

A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street, in this undated photo released October 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party is photographed in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea, early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang late October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang in this undated photo released January 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
General view of the May Day Stadium undergoing remodeling in this undated photo released June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of Korean People's Army (KPA) battalion commanders and political instructors in this undated photo released November 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
"Soldier-builders" perform their morning activities on the banks of Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Children attend the 7th Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang June 6, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013
A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People walk along a street in the North Korean city of Musan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Ruwitch

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Solar panels face the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang August 27, 2014. In a country notorious for a lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into their hands by installing cheap household solar panels to charge mobile phones and light up their homes. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A view shows spectators at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, during a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Residential houses and farmlands are seen on the banks of Yalu River in North Korean city of Manpo, Chagang province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, August 18, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends a photo session with war veteran delegates who took part in the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of the Korean War, in this undated photo released July 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2013
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
