Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 27, 2013 | 12:35am IST

North Korea's "Arirang"

<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 17
<p>North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unseen) on the rostrum ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unseen) on the rostrum ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unseen) on the rostrum ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 17
<p>North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 17
<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 17
<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War....more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 17
<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) as background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) as background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) as background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 17
<p>North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 17
<p>North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 17
<p>A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" begins, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" begins, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, July 27, 2013

A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" begins, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 17
<p>North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 17
<p>Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Word (top L) reads "Victory". REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Word (top L) reads "Victory"....more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Word (top L) reads "Victory". REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Words read, "Devoted to the party". REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Words read, "Devoted to the...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Words read, "Devoted to the party". REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 17
<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadium ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadium ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th...more

Saturday, July 27, 2013

A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadium ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Dueling rallies in Egypt

Dueling rallies in Egypt

Next Slideshows

Dueling rallies in Egypt

Dueling rallies in Egypt

Opposing camps take to the streets of Egypt.

26 Jul 2013
Spain train derailment

Spain train derailment

The deadly crash and aftermath in Spain.

26 Jul 2013
Politician slain in Tunisia

Politician slain in Tunisia

Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was shot dead in the second such assassination this year, setting off violent protests against the Islamist-led...

26 Jul 2013
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from the past seven days.

26 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures