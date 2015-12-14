North Korea's band cancels tour
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on...more
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
