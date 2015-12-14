Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2015 | 7:45pm IST

North Korea's band cancels tour

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on Saturday before they were due to perform at a concert, heading back to Pyongyang, Japan's Kyodo news service reported. The band, formed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was visiting China along with the North's State Merited Chorus and was due to perform later on Saturday at Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts, Kyodo reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on Saturday before they were due to perform at a concert, heading back to Pyongyang, Japan's Kyodo news service reported. The band, formed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was visiting China along with the North's State Merited Chorus and was due to perform later on Saturday at Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts, Kyodo reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
1 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 16
A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 16
Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 16
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 16
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 16
North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 16
A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 16
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 16
The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 16
Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2012
Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 16
Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2012
Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Technology

Pictures of the year: Technology

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Technology

Pictures of the year: Technology

Our top technology pictures in 2015.

12 Dec 2015
Canada welcomes refugees

Canada welcomes refugees

The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.

12 Dec 2015
Nobel Prize ceremony

Nobel Prize ceremony

This year's Nobel Prize laureates are honored with a royal ceremony and lavish banquet.

11 Dec 2015
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

The United Arab Emirates' most populous city as seen from the air.

10 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast