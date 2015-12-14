North Korea's band cancels tour

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on...more

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on Saturday before they were due to perform at a concert, heading back to Pyongyang, Japan's Kyodo news service reported. The band, formed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was visiting China along with the North's State Merited Chorus and was due to perform later on Saturday at Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts, Kyodo reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

