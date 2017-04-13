North Korea's Kim family tree
KIM IL-SUNG: Founder of North Korea, who died on July 8, 1994 at age 82, remains "Eternal President" of the state he founded with Soviet help after World War Two. REUTERS/Handout
KIM JONG-SUK: North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and his first wife Kim Jong-suk gave birth to their son Kim Jong-il in 1941. REUTERS/Handout
KIM JONG-IL: Known at home as "the Dear Leader," Kim took over North Korea in 1994 when his father and founder of the reclusive state Kim Il-sung, known as "the Great Leader," died. Kim, who was 69 years old, died of a heart attack while on a train...more
JANG SONG-THAEK: Jang, married to Kim Jong-il's sister, was previously considered the second most powerful man in the secretive state behind Kim Jong-un, before being executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason. ...more
KIM KYONG-HUI: Younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il remains a part of the current regime's inner circle, even after the execution of her husband, Jang Song-taek. REUTERS/KCNA
LI IL-NAM: The nephew of Kim Jong-il's ex-wife, known in South Korea as Lee Han-yong, defected in 1982 from Europe where he had been studying. Li was shot and wounded by two suspected North Korean agents in February 1997 outside his home near Seoul....more
KIM JONG CHOL: Older brother of Kim Jong Un, Jong Chol is reportedly a music fan who has little interest in politics. Asked if Jong Chol, could run North Korea, defector Thae Yong Ho was skeptical. "Kim Jong Chol has no interest in politics. He is...more
KIM JONG-UN: Current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, known as "Supreme Leader", assumed power in 2011 following the death of his father. Mythmaking for Kim started early with him being portrayed as the spitting image of his grandfather and dubbed...more
KIM YO JONG: The younger sister of Kim Jong Un was born to Ko Yong Hui, the fourth partner of late leader Kim Jong Il. She is believed to have attended the same Swiss boarding school as her elder brothers Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Chol. In May 2016,...more
RI SOL JU: In 2012 North Korean state broadcaster named Kim Jong-un's wife as Ri Sol-ju, but did not say when the two were married. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said she had been a member of a troupe of performance artists and had received...more
