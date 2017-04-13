North Korea's Kim family tree

KIM JONG-IL: Known at home as "the Dear Leader," Kim took over North Korea in 1994 when his father and founder of the reclusive state Kim Il-sung, known as "the Great Leader," died. Kim, who was 69 years old, died of a heart attack while on a train...more

KIM JONG-IL: Known at home as "the Dear Leader," Kim took over North Korea in 1994 when his father and founder of the reclusive state Kim Il-sung, known as "the Great Leader," died. Kim, who was 69 years old, died of a heart attack while on a train journey. Kim was the unchallenged head of the reclusive state whose economy fell deeper into poverty during his years in power as he vexed the world by developing a nuclear arms program and an arsenal of missiles aimed to hit neighbors Japan and South Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Close