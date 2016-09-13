North Korea's largest nuclear test
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
KRT bulletin shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video on September 9, 2016. North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic...more
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. The blast, on the 68th...more
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square. KCNA/via Reuters
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. Under 32-year-old leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has accelerated the development of its nuclear and missile programs, despite U.N. sanctions that were...more
North Korean officials gather for the foundation anniversary of North Korea at a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang. KRT/via Reuters
Youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
KRT newscaster confirming that North Korea has conducted a nuclear test in this still image taken from video. KRT/via Reuters
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Students sit on a playground of a school in Yanji, Jilin Province, China as they are evacuated after a seismic event in North Korea. REUTERS/Stringer
People lay flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean officials gather for a massive indoor rally in Pyongyang marking the 68th anniversary of the founding of the nation. KRT/via Reuters
Ryoo Yong-gyu, Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division Director, points at a chart showing seismic waves observed in South Korea, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch as youths and students take part in a dancing party on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Service personnel and civilians lay floral baskets, bouquets and flowers before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
An employee looks at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the 68th anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Wreaths were laid before the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong, the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the 68th founding anniversary of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Gen Aoki speaks next to screens showing the seismic event was indicated on North Korea and observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological...more
Next Slideshows
Backstage at NYFW
Life backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Children at Trump rallies
The voters of tomorrow at events for the GOP candidate.
North Korea's supreme farm leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to farms and vegetable co-ops across the nation.
Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims offer prayers during Eid al-Adha.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.