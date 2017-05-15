Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 15, 2017 | 5:10pm IST

North Korea's latest missile launch

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
8 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas...

13 May 2017
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which...

13 May 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 May 2017
Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible...

13 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast