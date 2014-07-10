North Korea's missiles
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014....more
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service
The Unha-3 Milky Way 3 rocket launches at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri taken on April 5, 2009. The image was taken about a half hour before a launch and shows a white missile in clear view on the launch pad. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean scientist looks at a monitor showing the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre of the Korean Committee of Space Technology on the outskirts of Pyongyang,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in...more
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video released by KCNA in Pyongyang,...more
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
