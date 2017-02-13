North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from after North Korea claimed it tested a hydrogen bomb, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration...more
A KRT bulletin shows Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video September 9, 2016, following North Korea's fifth nuclear weapons test. KRT/via Reuters
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fourth nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. North Korea has a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the reactor has previously been used for plutonium production. Both materials can be used to make...more
Workers construct a nuclear reactor in the village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. The facility, which was to have been built with international support, was never completed. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the...more
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county,...more
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12,...more
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read:...more
A scientist stands beside the Kwangmyongsong-3 application satellite, to be put onto the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities April 8, 2012. The satellite was...more
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in this December 12, 2012, still image taken from TV. North Korea successfully launched the rocket, which North Korea says was designed to put a...more
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
