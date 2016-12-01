North Korea's statue industry beheaded

Large covered statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are wheeled past their portraits after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. "Of all the things North...more

Large covered statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are wheeled past their portraits after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. "Of all the things North Korea does and makes, it certainly knows how to do socialist-realist art very well," said Simon Cockerell of Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based company that takes tourists to North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close