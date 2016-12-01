North Korea's statue industry beheaded
North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. Impoverished North Korea is not known for a bustling manufacturing industry...more
Fireworks go off during New Year's Day celebrations in Pyongyang, January 1, 2016. On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions aimed at cutting North Korea's annual export revenue by a quarter in response to its fifth and largest...more
A woman and her daughter their respects at statues of Kim Il Sung (L) and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang October 11, 2015. North Korea's manufacture and export of its cast bronze statues in the socialist-realist style is only a small source of hard...more
Large covered statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are wheeled past their portraits after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. "Of all the things North...more
A statue is seen at the War Museum during a government-organized tour for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. Since the 1970s, North Korea has built monuments and statues in about 18 African countries, according to South...more
North Korean residents attend the unveiling ceremony of bronze statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang April 13, 2012. He estimates North Korea has generated more than $160 million since 2000 from buildings and monuments in places like...more
Kim Jong-un visits the Mansudae Art Studio where works of founder Kim Il-sung are displayed in Pyongyang May 13, 2013. Statues were also an important tool for Pyongyang when it was investing heavily in its overseas networks in order to win the...more
The nearly finished monument to the African Renaissance rises above the Dakar skyline in Senegal's capital August 19, 2009. In 2010, North Korean workers completed Africa's tallest statue - the 49 metre (160 feet) African Renaissance Monument, which...more
Flamboyant American basketball star Dennis Rodman was presented with a bust of his head made by artists at Mansudae during one of his trips to North Korea to meet leader Kim Jong Un in 2013. He later gave a press conference in New York with the bust...more
North Koreans pay respects to statues of Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il (R) erected at Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang. North Korean statues are made by state artists at the Mansudae Art Studio, a sprawling complex in Pyongyang which designs and...more
North Koreans dance during a ball celebrating Kim Jong-il's start of leadership in 1960, in its capital Pyongyang August 25, 2008. The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and a subsequent famine that devastated the North Korea's command economy...more
Fireworks are lit as part of a commemoration event to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Memorial Tower, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong Un (C) stands with commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
A monument commemorating the founding of the North Korean Labour Party overlooks the city center of Pyongyang March 27, 2002. REUTERS/Guang Niu
Men march with the national flags beside a statue of Kim Il-sung during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans walk at the "Monument to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War" in the capital Pyongyang October 17, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Tower of the Juche (self-reliance) Ideology is seen in Pyongyang November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Koreans visit a monument at the Baekdu mountain in Samjiyeon county, Yanggang province, northeast of Pyongyang September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Entertainers wait for their turn in a musical performance at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Koreans ride their bicycles close to a monument at the Juche Tower in Pyongyang August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
