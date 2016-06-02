North Korea's supreme factory leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the newly built Mindulle Notebook Factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mil in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance at a new tree nursery run by the military. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the 810 army unit�s Salmon farms. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kom Jong Un gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
When the fog rolls in
Landmarks and landscapes enveloped in fog.
World's longest train tunnel
Switzerland opens the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel through the heart of the Alps.
Stuck!
Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.
Sonam Kapoor in Israel
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on her first visit to Israel.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.