North Korea's supreme factory leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in a photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in a photo released August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in a photo released November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in a photo released March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in a photo released February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this a photo released August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in a photo released June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in a photo released June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in a photo released June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this a photo released June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this a photo released June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in a photo released August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in a photo released November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory in a photo released June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in a photo released July 4, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in a picture released May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which was built in February 1996 on the direct initiative of the North's late leader Kim Jong Il, in a picture released February 23, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in a photo released June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in a photo released February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Preparing for Republic Day
India will hold its 66th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
Manatee madness
On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers.
Swasthani Brata Katha festival
Images from the month-long festival in Nepal.
Camel wrestling
Hundreds of wrestling camels compete in an annual event watched by thousands in Turkey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.