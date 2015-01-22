Edition:
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in a photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in a photo released August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in a photo released November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in a photo released March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in a photo released February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this a photo released August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in a photo released June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in a photo released June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in a photo released June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this a photo released June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this a photo released June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in a photo released August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2013
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in a photo released November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory in a photo released June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in a photo released July 4, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in a picture released May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2013
Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which was built in February 1996 on the direct initiative of the North's late leader Kim Jong Il, in a picture released February 23, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2012
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in a photo released June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in a photo released February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
