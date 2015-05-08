Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 8, 2015 | 10:21pm IST

North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 26
North Korean leader Kom Jong Un (R) gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kom Jong Un (R) gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
North Korean leader Kom Jong Un (R) gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 7, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 7, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 26
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency on November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency on November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency on November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 26
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 26
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 26
Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2013
Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 26
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 26
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 26
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L, seated) provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L, seated) provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 22,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L, seated) provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
17 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
18 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
20 / 26
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
21 / 26
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released by Korean Central News Agency on June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
22 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency July 4, 2013. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency July 4, 2013. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency July 4, 2013. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA
Close
23 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by KCNA news agency May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by KCNA news agency May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in this picture released by KCNA news agency May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
24 / 26
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju (R) in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju (R) in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju (R) in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
25 / 26
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Portraits of the people

Portraits of the people

Next Slideshows

Portraits of the people

Portraits of the people

Oversized, black-and-white portraits of ordinary people in unusual locations by French artist JR.

08 May 2015
Mother's Day in prison

Mother's Day in prison

Peruvian mothers permitted to have their children stay in prison with them attend a Mother's Day ceremony.

06 May 2015
Picture profile - Salman Khan

Picture profile - Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the biggest Indian actors.

06 May 2015
India's endangered Tea Tribes

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry.

06 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast