Pictures | Tue Sep 13, 2016 | 8:05pm IST

North Korea's supreme farm leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under the Korean People's Army (KPA) Unit 810 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 13, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City, whose looks have undergone a radical change to be a model and a standard of the socialist rural cultural construction, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Tree Nursery No. 122 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Tree Nursery No. 122 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Tree Nursery No. 122 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in the Sadong District of Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Jangchon Vegetable Co-op Farm in Sadong District, Pyongyang City in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 30, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Kosan Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Kosan Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Kosan Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Tree Nursery No. 122 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Tree Nursery No. 122 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Tree Nursery No. 122 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
