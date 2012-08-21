Northeast migrants flee cities
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from the northeast sit as they wait at the railway station to board a train back to their homes in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast sit as they wait at the railway station to board a train back to their homes in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast crowd inside the carriage of a train on their way back to their homes at a railway station in Bangalore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast crowd inside the carriage of a train on their way back to their homes at a railway station in Bangalore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast crowd to board a train back to their homes at the railway station in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast crowd to board a train back to their homes at the railway station in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast stand at the railway station to board a train back to their homes in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast stand at the railway station to board a train back to their homes in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man belonging to the northeast takes a nap at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man belonging to the northeast takes a nap at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People from the northeast crowd inside the carriage of a train on their way back to their homes at a railway station in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast crowd inside the carriage of a train on their way back to their homes at a railway station in Bangalore August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man belonging to the northeast takes a nap next to his luggage at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man belonging to the northeast takes a nap next to his luggage at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man belonging to the northeast looks at his mobile phone at the platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man belonging to the northeast looks at his mobile phone at the platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man from the northeast takes a nap next to a pile of luggage at a platform while waiting a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man from the northeast takes a nap next to a pile of luggage at a platform while waiting a train to board back to his home at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People from the northeast take a nap at a platform while waiting for the train to board back to their homes at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People from the northeast take a nap at a platform while waiting for the train to board back to their homes at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People from the northeast rest at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to their homes at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People from the northeast rest at a platform while waiting for a train to board back to their homes at a railway station in Chennai August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People from the northeast sit on the platform as they wait for the train to board on their way back to their homes, at a railway station in Pune, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from the northeast sit on the platform as they wait for the train to board on their way back to their homes, at a railway station in Pune, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman from the northeast waits with her child for the train to start as they make their way back home at a railway station in Bangalore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman from the northeast waits with her child for the train to start as they make their way back home at a railway station in Bangalore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from India's northeastern states travel on a boat through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from India's northeastern states travel on a boat through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from India's northeastern states rest while waiting for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states rest while waiting for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman from India's northeastern states ties the hair of her child while sitting inside the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman from India's northeastern states ties the hair of her child while sitting inside the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man from India's northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man from India's northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states raise their hands through windowpanes to collect free food being distributed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012....more
People from India's northeastern states raise their hands through windowpanes to collect free food being distributed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states eat food while sitting inside the toilet of an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states eat food while sitting inside the toilet of an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A security personnel stands guard in front of a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A security personnel stands guard in front of a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child from India's northeastern state sits inside an air-conditioned carriage while a security personnel is reflected on its windowpane at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child from India's northeastern state sits inside an air-conditioned carriage while a security personnel is reflected on its windowpane at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states stand on a platform as they wait for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states stand on a platform as they wait for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of national interest group linked to northeast wing of the India's main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards during a protest against the situation of the people in northeast, in New Delhi August 18, 2012....more
Members of national interest group linked to northeast wing of the India's main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards during a protest against the situation of the people in northeast, in New Delhi August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man from India's northeastern state, who was injured while boarding the crowded train from the South, is carried by his friends upon their arrival at the railway station in Guwahati in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 18, 2012....more
A man from India's northeastern state, who was injured while boarding the crowded train from the South, is carried by his friends upon their arrival at the railway station in Guwahati in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People from India's northeastern states, walk at the platform upon their return from southern Indian states, at the railway station in Guwahati in Assam August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People from India's northeastern states, walk at the platform upon their return from southern Indian states, at the railway station in Guwahati in Assam August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People from India's northeastern states crowd to board a train back to their homes at the railway station in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from India's northeastern states crowd to board a train back to their homes at the railway station in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People from India's northeastern states travel on boats through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 19, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh...more
People from India's northeastern states travel on boats through the waters of river Brahmaputra, back to their homes at Nimati Ghat Jorhut district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 19, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast that they were safe as thousands fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from violence against Muslims in Assam. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY)
People from India's northeastern states stretch out their hands to collect free food being distributed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. Indian Prime...more
People from India's northeastern states stretch out their hands to collect free food being distributed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to a train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 19, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast that they were safe as thousands fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from violence against Muslims in Assam. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: TRANSPORT CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS)
Next Slideshows
Ruins of Haiti's National Palace
Haiti's earthquake-damaged National Palace was scheduled for demolition in order to make way for a new one, but plans have been delayed.
Ethiopian rock churches
An ancient Ethiopian site is home to 11 churches carved out of the ground and rock.
The art of Damien Hirst
A look at the unusual and controversial art of Damien Hirst.
Turtle nesting season
Volunteers look for signs of turtle activity along South Carolina’s coast during nesting season, keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.