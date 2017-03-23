Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 24, 2017 | 3:25am IST

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 21
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 21
Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 21
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 21
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool
Close
6 / 21
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
7 / 21
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
8 / 21
Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
9 / 21
Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
10 / 21
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
11 / 21
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Close
12 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 21
Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 21
A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 21
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 21
Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
20 / 21
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

Next Slideshows

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

23 Mar 2017
The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

23 Mar 2017
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the...

23 Mar 2017
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...

23 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast