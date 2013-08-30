Northern Ireland's fake stores
A man walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern...more
A man walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern Ireland of erecting fake shop fronts where derelict buildings lie and has truly run with it in a bid to woo tourists. Bushmills, best known as the village where the whiskey of the same name was distilled for the first time 400 years ago, is now also becoming recognisable for the artwork and graphics that brighten up shop fronts left empty during the economic downturn. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy walks past an empty pub, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy walks past an empty pub, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy rides his bicycle past an empty house, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy rides his bicycle past an empty house, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A family walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A family walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand next to an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand next to an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man stands in front of an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man stands in front of an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy rides his bicycle past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy rides his bicycle past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past empty buildings which have been covered with artwork to make them look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past empty buildings which have been covered with artwork to make them look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks across a street in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks across a street in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tourist bus makes its way past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tourist bus makes its way past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A detail of an artwork is seen in the window of a empty shop in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A detail of an artwork is seen in the window of a empty shop in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand next to an empty shop which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand next to an empty shop which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths walk past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths walk past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths walk past a shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths walk past a shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Marijuana in America
The Obama administration is giving states leeway to experiment with pot legalization.
The great tomato fight
Revellers are painted red during Spain's annual "Tomatina" festival.
Remembering the Dream
Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
MORE IN PICTURES
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.