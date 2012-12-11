Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 11, 2012 | 11:10pm IST

Northern Ireland's recent woes

<p>A hijacked car burns in the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A hijacked car burns in the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Protestors burn the Irish national flag in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Protestors burn the Irish national flag in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A woman leaves a fish and chip shop displaying a Union flag on the Shankill road area of west Belfast December 11, 2012. Police were attacked in Belfast on Monday night by loyalists enraged by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall, which has sparked eight consecutive days of demonstrations. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman leaves a fish and chip shop displaying a Union flag on the Shankill road area of west Belfast December 11, 2012. Police were attacked in Belfast on Monday night by loyalists enraged by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall, which has sparked eight consecutive days of demonstrations. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Protestors wave Union Flags in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Protestors wave Union Flags in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would she like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Foster replied, "Not now but in the future maybe. It would be nice to see it down." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would she like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Foster replied, "Not now but in the future maybe. It would be nice to see it down." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a bomb exploded under his car, at a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a bomb exploded under his car, at a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a bomb exploded under his car, at a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantly Protestant area of east Belfast June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantly Protestant area of east Belfast June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantly Protestant area of east Belfast June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from walking back to their Lodge headquarters along the Nationalist Garvaghy Road, in Portadown July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from walking back to their Lodge headquarters along the Nationalist Garvaghy Road, in Portadown July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from walking back to their Lodge headquarters along the Nationalist Garvaghy Road, in Portadown July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton </p>

A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

<p>Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read the Saville report, Londonderry in Northern Ireland June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read the Saville report, Londonderry in Northern Ireland June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read the Saville report, Londonderry in Northern Ireland June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

