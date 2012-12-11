Northern Ireland's recent woes
A hijacked car burns in the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the...more
A hijacked car burns in the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protestors burn the Irish national flag in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove...more
Protestors burn the Irish national flag in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman leaves a fish and chip shop displaying a Union flag on the Shankill road area of west Belfast December 11, 2012. Police were attacked in Belfast on Monday night by loyalists enraged by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City...more
A woman leaves a fish and chip shop displaying a Union flag on the Shankill road area of west Belfast December 11, 2012. Police were attacked in Belfast on Monday night by loyalists enraged by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall, which has sparked eight consecutive days of demonstrations. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protestors wave Union Flags in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British...more
Protestors wave Union Flags in front of Belfast's City Hall December 8, 2012. At least eight police officers were injured in Northern Ireland overnight in riots, which followed several nights of violence, provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would she like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Foster...more
Sonya Foster, a care worker, poses for a picture in the back garden of her home in the Glenbryn area of Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would she like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Foster replied, "Not now but in the future maybe. It would be nice to see it down." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nationalist youth displays the Irish National Flag beside a burnt-out car and riot police after trouble erupted in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children play on waste ground beside a section of the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities along Glenbryn Park, north Belfast October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast. June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nationalist youths and police in riot gear clash in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sinn Fein graffitti is seen painted on the wall of a shop on the Beechmount Parade near the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a bomb exploded under his car, at a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a poster with the image of Northern Ireland police officer, Ronan Kerr who was killed when a bomb exploded under his car, at a rally in Omagh, Co Tyrone April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Forensic officers work at the scene of a bomb explosion in County Tyrone, Omagh April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantly Protestant area of east Belfast June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Elderly women stroll past a mural showing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) soldiers on a wall in a predominantly Protestant area of east Belfast June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Nationalist youth standing near burning vehicles throws a missile at police in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Armed response officers stand guard on the streets in the Ardoyne area, north Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from walking back to their Lodge headquarters along the Nationalist Garvaghy Road, in Portadown July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Orange Order hold their annual protest outside Drumcree Church, as they are prohibited from walking back to their Lodge headquarters along the Nationalist Garvaghy Road, in Portadown July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Orangemen march along Clfton Street during the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
A member of a Republican band talks to his children in the bogside area of Londonderry January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read the Saville report, Londonderry in Northern Ireland June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Relatives of those killed during Bloody Sunday make their way from the Bogside to the Guildhall to read the Saville report, Londonderry in Northern Ireland June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Irish tricolor is painted on a lamp post outside the Sinn Fein offices on the Falls road in West Belfast October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past a house displaying a Union flag in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Bopha aftermath
Over 600 are dead after Typhoon Bopha hit the Philippines.
On the campaign trail in Gujarat
Politicians tour Gujarat ahead of state assembly elections.
India this week
Our best pictures from India from this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.