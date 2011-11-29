Edition:
Norway's silent island

A view of School House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. Anders Behring Breivik was arrested near the school. The island is now eerily silent and bedecked in autumn colours, but bullet holes still pockmark the walls of a cafeteria where Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik fired on his young victims. Journalists were permitted for the first time on Monday to visit the tiny, heart-shaped island owned by the Labour Party youth organisation, where 69 people died from gunfire and drowning after a bombing in central Oslo took eight lives in the July terror attacks. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of School House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. Anders Behring Breivik was arrested near the school.

A view of the cliffs along the coast on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A view of the cliffs along the coast on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A view of the cliffs along the coast on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A view of the corridor of the cafeteria where the killings took place, on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the corridor of the cafeteria where the killings took place, on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the corridor of the cafeteria where the killings took place, on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the campsite, with the Coffee Building in the background, on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the campsite, with the Coffee Building in the background, on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the campsite, with the Coffee Building in the background, on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

The ferry which Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik used to get to Utoeya Island is berthed at Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

The ferry which Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik used to get to Utoeya Island is berthed at Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

The ferry which Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik used to get to Utoeya Island is berthed at Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

Bullet holes are seen at the cafeteria where Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik fired on his young victims, in Utoeya island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

Bullet holes are seen at the cafeteria where Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik fired on his young victims, in Utoeya island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

Bullet holes are seen at the cafeteria where Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik fired on his young victims, in Utoeya island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the interior of the School Hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A man stands in front of the School hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A man stands in front of the School hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A man stands in front of the School hut on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

The ferry used by Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik to get to Utoeya Island arrives on the island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

The ferry used by Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik to get to Utoeya Island arrives on the island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

The ferry used by Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik to get to Utoeya Island arrives on the island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A view of the coast behind the pump house on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the coast behind the pump house on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the coast behind the pump house on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A view of the Pump House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A view of the Pump House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A view of the Pump House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/Scanpix

A rose hangs on a life buoy onboard MS Thorbjorn, the boat that transports people to and from Utoeya Island, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A rose hangs on a life buoy onboard MS Thorbjorn, the boat that transports people to and from Utoeya Island, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

A rose hangs on a life buoy onboard MS Thorbjorn, the boat that transports people to and from Utoeya Island, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

Three red roses are placed on the grass behind the School House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

Three red roses are placed on the grass behind the School House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

Three red roses are placed on the grass behind the School House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix

